Army veteran, 75, on ventilator after driver hit him, drove off

SAN ANTONIO – Robert Juarez, 75, is supposed to escort his granddaughter down the aisle next month, but his family hopes he lives long enough to come home after a recent hit-and-run left him hospitalized and on a ventilator.

“We’re praying, and we’re hoping that he pulls through,” said his daughter, Veronica Juarez.

She said her Army veteran father has been hospitalized since Sept. 1.

Robert Juarez, 75 (Photo Courtesy: Veronica Juarez)

“He says, ‘I don’t think I’m going to make it,’ said Veronica Juarez. “And I was like, ‘Dad, don’t say that.’”

According to San Antonio police, Robert Juarez was using his motorized wheelchair that afternoon on the sidewalk of Whitewood near Military Drive.

Police said the driver of a pickup truck backed into Robert Juarez, causing his wheelchair to tip over into the street.

Robert Juarez, 75 (Photo Courtesy: Veronica Juarez)

Police say the driver of a white GMC SUV then ran over Robert Juarez, dragging him down the street.

Police say the driver of the SUV did not stop.

“How could you not stop and help somebody?” asked Veronica Juarez. “I don’t understand.”

As her father fights to stay alive, Veronica Juarez said she promised him she’d fight for justice.

“I’m going to try to see whoever I’m going to find who did this to you,” she said. “You know, make sure that they pay for what they did.”

Robert Juarez, 75 (Photo Courtesy: Veronica Juarez)

Police say the driver of the pickup truck stayed after tipping Juarez over. They were given a ticket for not having car insurance.

As for the SUV driver that drove away, police say they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid, a felony.

Veronica Juarez asks anyone with information about the hit-and-run to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7273.