Cibolo woman arrested for shooting husband, police say

CIBOLO, Texas – A woman was arrested early Monday after allegedly shooting her husband at their Cibolo home, police said.

Sonia Hammond, 37, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence, a first-degree felony.

According to Cibolo police, officers were dispatched to the couple’s home in the 100 block of Spring Fawn around 3 a.m. on Monday.

A man with a gunshot wound to his arm told officers that Hammond shot him.

The man was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

Jail records show that Hammond is in the Guadalupe County Jail with her bond set at $250,000.