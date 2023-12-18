Woman shares life-changing survival story after being hit by alleged drunk driver

SAN ANTONIO – Reyna Elizondo was 22 and expecting her first child when her life changed suddenly after an alleged drunk driver hit her.

She suffered from numerous injuries, including a brain injury that left her and her unborn child in the hospital for months.

“I don’t remember a lot of stuff,” Elizondo said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Zarzamora and Nogalitos on Jan. 31, 2023.

Elizondo was 10 weeks pregnant when the alleged drunk driver slammed into her car.

“She had six or seven rib fractures, nine dental fractures, a broken leg, broken hand, a six-inch laceration to the left side of her head, and lacerations to her kidney, liver, and spleen,” said Letty Betanzo, Elizondo’s mother.

Despite her extensive injuries, Elizondo was able to carry almost full term, but there were complications, and the baby wasn’t expected to survive.

However, Elizondo’s baby girl survived and is now five months old but has numerous disabilities.

“Both of them are miracles,” Betanzo said.

Elizondo and her daughter now both have to go to numerous physical therapies as a part of recovery, but she wants her story to be one that hopefully brings awareness.

“Not to drink and drive, get an Uber or Lyft, or ask somebody to pick you up,” Elizondo said.

Mark Walton charged with intoxication assault and fail to stop and render aid. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Mark Walton was arrested and charged with intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid in connection with the drunk driving crash. His next scheduled court date is in February 2024.

Elizondo said she doesn’t wish any hate for Walton and forgives him.

“I forgive you, and Jesus forgives you too,” Elizondo said.