Habitat for Humanity has record year in more ways than one

SAN ANTONIO – Hit by inflation, frustrating supply chain issues, and higher building costs in the last couple of years, Habitat for Humanity was still able to provide more than 50 new houses for its families.

However, 2023 turned out to be a record year for the nonprofit, with 60 houses built just in time for Christmas.

“We really were able to do that because of the generosity of all our donors but also the city of San Antonio and Bexar County,” said Stephanie Wiese, vice president of Habitat for Humanity San Antonio.

Wiese said thanks to COVID-19 relief funds, the city and county put in the streets, sidewalks, and infrastructure in Rancho Carlota, a Habitat for Humanity community of first-time homebuyers located off of Watson Road in south Bexar County.

Wiese said Habitat for Humanity plans to build 315 homes on the 90-acre property that was part of one of the oldest ranches in Bexar County, dating back to 1778.

“I think that people who originally had this land would love to see it go towards so many families,” Wiese said.

She said the original landowners were starting new lives, much like Habitat for Humanity families.

Wiese said as many as 4,500 applied last year, which is another record high.

“There is an absolute need,” Wiese said. “There’s so much need in San Antonio and Bexar County.”

Also on the rise, she said, is the cost of building the homes, which is covered by sponsoring banks and businesses, faith groups and nonprofits, and others.

Wiese said building costs per house have increased from $95,000 in 2020 to $135,000 in 2023, the highest yet.

Although homeowners have a 0% interest rate and mortgage payments are under $900 monthly, Wiese said, “Inflation and high interest rates are hard on our donors.”

She said skilled labor must be hired to do work such as the plumbing and electrical wiring, but the “sweat equity” of the new homeowners is key, along with the help of dedicated volunteers.

Maria Crispin, who moved into her new home with her two children, helped build her house and her neighbors’ home.

“It’s amazing how Habitat helps so many families to become a homeowner,” Crispin said.

