Habitat for Humanity built 51 new homes this year amid higher costs, distribution issues

SAN ANTONIO – Habitat for Humanity has dealt with distribution issues and rising prices due to inflation, costing the organization about $15,000 for every home it builds.

“Supply chain issues have been absolutely crazy trucking disruptions have made prices soar. Two-by-fours a couple of years ago cost us $2 apiece. Now they cost us $5 apiece, and they’re still climbing,” said Stephanie Wiese, vice president of Habitat for Humanity San Antonio.

Despite all the obstacles, Wiese said the organization still had a successful year. It built 51 new homes for low-income families.

Wiese said all the organization achieved was possible because of the effort of the community, city, and county.

“This year, the San Antonio Housing Trust Foundation was able to help us with 20 additional homes they helped with the overage,” Wiese said.

The last home built this year was signed for on Friday by a single mother who will be living there with her 18-year-old son. She said she’s been moving from apartment to apartment for the past few years.

“It’s just exciting because it’s beautiful. I just -- I love it. I love the fact that there is more space,” said first-time homeowner Maria Diaz.

Next year, Habitat for Humanity’s goal is to build 53 homes, even though they expect to see similar issues.