Business hopes theater production gives sales a ‘Wicked’ boost

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people are expected to line up along Houston Street over the next few weeks to see “Wicked,” and businesses hope it brings change for good.

“We’ll go to dinner afterward,” said Brian Murphy, who is seeing the show for a second time.

Celia Hottenstien, who plays Glinda the Good Witch, says she’s looking forward to getting offstage and exploring the city.

“I’m excited to try the food and go to the Pearl District,” she said. “I’ve been told by everyone to go to the Pearl District and, of course, the Alamo.”

Centro San Antonio’s Trish DeBerry said people are paying to have a wicked good time downtown.

“They’re eating, they’re drinking, they’re shopping,” said DeBerry. “And so that creates sales tax revenue for the city of San Antonio as well.”

It also creates more profit for businesses like Poblano’s Mexican Restaurant.

“It’ll boost the business. Like, we have a regular business, but then when the shows come, it gets double at least,” said general manager Michael Arocha.