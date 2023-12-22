65º
Diana Ross headed to the Majestic Theatre in February

San Antonio show is slated for Feb. 25

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Diana Ross performs during the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool) (Alastair Grant, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary singer and actress Diana Ross is headed to the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio this February.

The show, which is a part of the “Beautiful Love Performances: Legacy 2024,” is slated for Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

Ross was a member of the all-female group the Supremes. The Supremes had 12 number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Ross, who is also famous for songs such as “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down,” will make a stop in Austin as well.

General sale tickets for the San Antonio show open today at 10 a.m. on the Majestic Theatre’s website.

