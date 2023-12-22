Diana Ross headed to the Majestic Theatre in February

SAN ANTONIO – Legendary singer and actress Diana Ross is headed to the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio this February.
The show, which is a part of the “Beautiful Love Performances: Legacy 2024,” is slated for Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
Ross was a member of the all-female group the Supremes. The Supremes had 12 number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.
Ross, who is also famous for songs such as “I’m Coming Out” and “Upside Down,” will make a stop in Austin as well.
General sale tickets for the San Antonio show open today at 10 a.m. on the Majestic Theatre’s website.