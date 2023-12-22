Driver of pickup truck extracted by firefighters after rollover crash on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is expected to be alright after he lost control and rolled his vehicle on the city’s Northeast Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Perrin Beitel Road and Briar Glen, not far from Austin Highway and Loop 410.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck lost control and rolled the vehicle onto its roof. The driver was stuck inside and had to be rescued by firefighters, police said.

No other cars were involved.

The driver sustained only non-life-threatening injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The official cause is still under investigation.