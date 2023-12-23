BCSO seeks information about car who hit 55-year-old woman and didn’t stop

BCSO is looking for a green Dodge Charger like this one believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash on Dec. 21, 2023.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a driver and car involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 55-year-old woman with serious injuries.

It happened at 6:49 a.m. on Dec. 21 at the intersection of O’Connor Road and Misty Ridge Drive.

BCSO said a witness told them that the vehicle involved appeared to be a 2019-2020 green Dodge Charger with one of its headlights out.

The driver is believed to be between 25-35 years old with a faded haircut and slight facial hair.

Anyone with information on the accident or the driver is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office by calling 210-335-5552 or emailing bcsotips@bexar.org.