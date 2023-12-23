66º
Molotov cocktail thrown through Sabinal City Hall window

Nobody was injured

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Sabinal City Hall (Google Street View)

SABINAL, Texas – A Molotov cocktail was thrown through a window at Sabinal City Hall on Friday, causing a small fire, the city’s police chief said.

A clerk showed up at the office around 2 p.m. and smelled smoke.

Police discovered that an incendiary device made from a pickle jar had been thrown through a window, hitting a chair and then landing on the floor. Some office equipment was burned, but the fire extinguished itself before it could spread. Nobody was injured.

The building houses city offices, the municipal judge’s office and the city’s police department.

Sabinal PD Chief Jesus “Chuy” Reyes told KSAT that they are reviewing video cameras to try to determine who is responsible.

Sabinal is located about an hour west of San Antonio along U.S. 90.

