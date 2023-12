Google photo shows drainage ditch in the 6800 block of Pecan Valley.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman’s body was discovered early Wednesday in a drainage ditch on the city’s South Side.

A person who was walking near the ditch in the 6800 block of Pecan Valley noticed the woman around 12:30 a.m.

San Antonio police said the woman did not have any apparent injuries.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office said the woman is 38 years old. They are still working to identify the woman and determine the cause of her death.

Police are investigating.