Southwest Side woman describes hearing barrage of gunfire, finding 2 men wounded

SAN ANTONIO – Two men who were shot during what they believed would be a jewelry sale are recovering in a hospital.

People in the neighborhood where it happened, meanwhile, are still trying to get over what they saw and heard.

The shooting happened after 7 p.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood near Loop 410 and Valley Hi, not far from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

San Antonio police say it appears the victims had arrived on Baywell Drive expecting to meet up with someone for that transaction.

They say at some point, a group of as many as three people showed up and shot them, then ran away, heading toward the nearby highway.

“Just a random address. That’s what police are saying,” said one woman who lives on that street and asked not to reveal her identity.

She said she believes the whole thing was a setup, that the victims were lured to that location by people who planned to rob them.

The neighbors said neither the victims nor the shooters live on that street.

The unidentified woman said she first noticed the victims when they stopped their car in front of her home.

She said they made it clear they were there to sell jewelry; only no one living there knew anything about it.

“I go to turn to get back in the house,” she said. “No later did I walk away from that door that gunshots went off.”

The woman recalls hearing what she described as rapid gunfire, as many as 10 shots.

Right afterward, she noticed both victims in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds.

“It rocked all of our whole worlds,” she said. “Nothing like that ever happens around here.”

Police searched the neighborhood but did not make any arrests right away.

To avoid the potential for problems, police encourage people to conduct transactions like this in public places, such as one of their substations.

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