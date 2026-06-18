Man shot twice in West Side shooting rushed to hospital, SAPD says

First responders placed a man injured in a West Side shooting into an ambulance on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot Thursday afternoon on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tisbury Parkway and Wolf Point.

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According to an SAPD sergeant on scene, the victim, a man in his 40s, was in the area visiting a family member when two males shot at him.

Police said the victim drove himself to the parking lot of a nearby church off Potranco Road.

Upon arrival to the church, officers and first responders began attending to the victim, who was grazed in his head with one gunshot and was wounded by a second gunshot in his left knee.

KSAT was on scene as the victim grimaced in pain while emergency personnel placed him into a San Antonio Fire Department ambulance. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the sergeant said no arrests have been made.

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