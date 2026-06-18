SAPD: 2 men shot in vehicle near downtown, transport themselves to hospital The shooting happened in the 600 block of West César E. Chávez Boulevard Officers said both men were receiving medical treatment at a hospital. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Two men were hospitalized after they were shot in their vehicle early Thursday morning near downtown, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to a hospital at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of McCullough Avenue after learning the victims were there.
SAPD identified the victims in a preliminary report as a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man.
The victims told officers they were driving down the 600 block of West César E. Chávez Boulevard and heard multiple gunshots fired at their vehicle.
Police said the 22-year-old driver first noticed he was wounded and then drove to a local hospital for treatment.
At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Officers said both men were receiving medical treatment at a hospital.
Information on a potential suspect is not yet known, according to the report. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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