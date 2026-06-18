SAPD: 2 men shot in vehicle near downtown, transport themselves to hospital

Officers said both men were receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were hospitalized after they were shot in their vehicle early Thursday morning near downtown, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to a hospital at approximately 4:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of McCullough Avenue after learning the victims were there.

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SAPD identified the victims in a preliminary report as a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man.

The victims told officers they were driving down the 600 block of West César E. Chávez Boulevard and heard multiple gunshots fired at their vehicle.

Police said the 22-year-old driver first noticed he was wounded and then drove to a local hospital for treatment.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Officers said both men were receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Information on a potential suspect is not yet known, according to the report. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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