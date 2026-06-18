2 injured in shooting on Southwest Side, authorities say FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Two people were injured in a shooting on the Southwest Side, authorities said Wednesday.
The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Baywell Drive, near Springvale Drive.
The San Antonio Fire Department said the two injured were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Matthew Craig headshot Don't Settle for Settlement Companies Waking up to emergency alerts? What to know about Monday's weather conditions Is Your Car Making You a Target? Triple digits expected Thursday San Antonio's plan to fix its most neglected neighborhood Pickup lines with Ernie Zuniga: Kristi Waters Bystanders save passengers after fiery Texas highway crash The Warrior Games Are Finally in San Antonio Fired over a failed pat-down — officer seeks reinstatement Stop mosquitoes from taking over your yard this summer Suspect Opens Fire on San Antonio Officers Serving a Warrant Epic Spurs surprise at Methodist Children's hospital Found miles downstream: Bandera County flood rescue "One of the best days turned into one of the worst" — Knicks fans speak out A San Antonio Couple Loved by Everyone — Killed in Deadly Accident A San Antonio Couple Loved by Everyone — Killed in Deadly Accident Spurs fans reflect on their favorite memories after heartbreaking loss against Knicks in NBA Finals Flash Flood Warning issued for San Antonio She's Been Riding With the Spurs for Decades — and She's Not Stopping Now Kristi Waters on Pickup Lines with Ernie Zuniga Previous video Next video