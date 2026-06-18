2 injured in shooting on Southwest Side, authorities say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were injured in a shooting on the Southwest Side, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Baywell Drive, near Springvale Drive.

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The San Antonio Fire Department said the two injured were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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