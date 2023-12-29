Man arrested for sending explicit messages to SAPD officers who were posing as minors, records show

Miguel Angel Reyna, 57, was charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor with the intent to arouse/sexually gratify, a third-degree felony, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested after trying to communicate with underaged social media users with multiple MocoSpace accounts, according to Bexar County court records.

Miguel Angel Reyna, 57, was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Thursday and charged with two counts of online solicitation of a minor with the intent to arouse/sexually gratify, a third-degree felony, records show. His bond is set at $150,000.

An arrest warrant affidavit states Reyna had at least two MocoSpace accounts when he was messaging two SAPD officers posing as minors.

In two incidents detailed in the affidavit, the two SAPD officers told Reyna they were 14 and 15 years old.

Reyna complimented their looks, described sexual acts, and in one case, said he “might not be able to control myself” if he met them, the affidavit states.

In both situations, Reyna told the users he wanted to be discreet because he was married. He also told them he was worried the users wouldn’t find him attractive.

The affidavit states Reyna is known to have “several” MocoSpace profiles.