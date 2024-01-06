Deputies find 5 severely malnourished dogs in far West Bexar County; man arrested

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 45-year-old man is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies seized multiple malnourished dogs at a home in far West Bexar County.

BCSO were called to the 13000 block of Tramonto Hill on Thursday. Patrol deputies and the Special Enforcement Unit arrived to find five dogs on the property that were severely malnourished.

Deputies said they found it hard to breathe around the property due to the stench of animal waste and ammonia.

The homeowner, Whitney Davis, surrendered the dogs, and they were immediately removed and taken to an animal hospital for evaluation and treatment, BCSO said.

Davis was arrested and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals. He was taken to the Bexar County Jail.

“Animal Cruelty crimes are often linked to other crimes like domestic violence and even human trafficking. Please help us put a stop to the mistreatment of animals. Call us at (210) 335-GANG (4264) to report animal abuse,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said.