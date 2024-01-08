62º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Firefighters put out possible electrical fire at far West Side H-E-B

Fire was called in around 9:40 p.m. in 10700 block of Potranco Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, San Antonio, H-E-B
Potranco H-E-B fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters were called to a possible electrical fire at a far West Side H-E-B late Sunday night.

The fire was called in around 9:40 p.m. at an H-E-B in the 10700 block of Potranco Road, not far from Loop 1604 and Rousseau Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they got a quick knock down to the exterior fire. The fire was found on an outside back wall to the store and there were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters said the fire likely was an electrical problem, but it has not been confirmed yet. An arson investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the H-E-B was not provided.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email