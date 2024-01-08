Firefighters put out possible electrical fire at far West Side H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters were called to a possible electrical fire at a far West Side H-E-B late Sunday night.

The fire was called in around 9:40 p.m. at an H-E-B in the 10700 block of Potranco Road, not far from Loop 1604 and Rousseau Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they got a quick knock down to the exterior fire. The fire was found on an outside back wall to the store and there were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters said the fire likely was an electrical problem, but it has not been confirmed yet. An arson investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the H-E-B was not provided.