Barber shop on North Side damaged in overnight fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a barber shop on the city’s North Side overnight.

The fire was called in just before midnight at a barber shop in the 500 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said they arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the building. They were able to find the source and put it quickly out.

Fire officials said the business was closed at the time, so there were no apparent injuries. Damage to the building is estimated at around $60,000.

The exact cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team has since been called in to try and figure it out.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.