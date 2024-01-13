Boil water notice issued for Natalia

NATALIA, Texas – A boil water notice was issued Friday for residents in Natalia.

According to a news release, a water main break that resulted in low water pressure prompted the notice.

Customers of the City of Natalia Public Water System are urged to boil their water prior to consumption, which includes drinking, brushing teeth and washing of hands and face.

Children, senior citizens, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria resulting from possible contaminated water.