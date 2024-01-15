San Antonio Zoo lets you name a roach after your ex, send a poop-scented candle for Valentine’s Day

The San Antonio Zoo has dubbed itself the "Valentine's Capital of the World."

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo knows how to get wild for Valentine’s Day and has dubbed itself the Valentine’s Capital of the World.

For years, the zoo has been a favorite among scorned lovers for offering to name a cockroach or rat after an ex and then feed it to another animal.

The “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraising event is coming back this year and there are even more ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day depending on your relationship status.

New this year — a hippo-poop-scented candle. You can purchase a Hippo-Love Candle as a gift for an ex or an offering to a current beau or beauty. According to the zoo, hippos use their poop to impress potential mates.

The zoo is also offering a dating event for singles, a “naughty” tour for couples and a romantic dinner among African animals.

Here are some details on the zoo’s Valentine-themed offerings:

Poop-Scented Hippo Love Candle: The zoo is selling a “one-of-a-kind candle” that captures the poop scent of San Antonio Zoo’s famous hippo resident, Timothy. For $15, you can “Embrace the power of nature this Valentine’s season and give this memorable gift that will certainly take you from date to mate.”

The San Antonio Zoo is offering a hippo-poop-scented candle for Valentine's Day. (San Antonio Zoo)

Name a Roach After Your Ex: It’s back! The Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser allows you to symbolically name a roach, rat, or veggie after your ex or not-so-special someone before it’s fed to an animal resident. The prices range from $5-$25.

The San Antonio Zoo hosts a "Cry Me a Cockroach" fundraiser for Valentine's Day. (San Antonio Zoo)

Meet Your Next Ex - Singles Event: The zoo is once again hosting a Valentine’s event for singles. On Feb. 10, the zoo will host an event with a variety of live entertainment, activities, and untamed fun at Club Wild Thingz with DJ Mayhem. This year’s event will offer a VIP lounge and speed dating hosted by The Dating Doc. “Glowstick identifiers offer singles a chance to find love or an ex they’ll never forget.” General admission is $30 while the VIP experience is $100.

Naughty by Nature - Zoo Tour: On this adults-only after-dark cart tour, couples can find out about “nature’s naughtiest secrets” including mating rituals, courtship and conservation. The cost is $79 per person.

Wild at Heart - Dining Experience: You can book a Valentine’s Day dinner at the zoo. “The Wild at Heart Dining Experience is set inside Africa Live!, a romantic candlelit cave with a backdrop of majestic hippos, curious crocodiles, and an array of other species.” Guests will be serenaded by live music and served a six-course meal. Prices range from $175-$250 a person.