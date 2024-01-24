Family of 4 displaced after lightning strikes South Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a lightning strike is the likely cause of a fire that displaced a family of four on the city’s South Side early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Klein Street, found not far from South Flores Street and Joel C. Harris Middle School.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the attic. They were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said a lightning strike is believed to be the cause of the fire. A family of four is now displaced and will have to find another place to stay for the time being. There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire is one of several the fire department had to deal with on Wednesday morning.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.