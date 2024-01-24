64º
Man accused of impersonating attorney tampers with jury pool, alleged to have visited inmates in Bexar County jail

Henry Berrocal back in jail, has bond increased to $500,000

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, BCSO

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of pretending to be a lawyer and a government employee will need his own legal help as he is now behind bars.

Henry Berrocal was recently thrown out of the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center after tampering with a jury pool.

A livestream of the 187th District Court showed the moments Berrocal was asked by Judge Stephanie Boyd if he was talking to jurors.

Berrocal said he was a federal employee but couldn’t provide proof.

He was briefly handcuffed as Boyd continued to question him and then banned him from the Justice center.

Boyd later had to reset jury selection for the kidnapping case that was set to go to trial.

An attorney involved in the case can be heard in the livestream telling Boyd that Berrocal has been impersonating an attorney and visited her client in jail as an attorney.

It was revealed that Berrocal was currently on bond for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and had violated bond.

437th District Court Judge Joel Perez last week increased bond for Berrocal to $500,000 and he was put back into jail. A psychological evaluation was also ordered to be done him.

KSAT 12 reached out by email to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asking how Berrocal was able to enter the jail as an attorney.

A spokeswoman said that no record exists of him scheduling in-person visits with inmates but when he was out on bond he did have video visitations.

“We are in the process of looking into video visitations scheduled/completed during the time he was not incarcerated. If Mr. Berrocal made the video visitations under the guise of him being an attorney we will share those findings with you.” - Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

Erica Hernandez

Misael Gomez

