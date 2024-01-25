69º
Heavy rains cause sewer spill at SAWS water recycling center

Rain flushes large ball of debris, grease into Clouse Recycling Center

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Recent heavy rains contributed to a sewer spill that caused some damage at the Steven M. Clouse Water Recycling Center. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Recent heavy rains contributed to a sewer spill that caused some damage Wednesday night at the Steven M. Clouse Water Recycling Center.

According to the San Antonio Water System, rushing floodwaters flushed a massive ball of grease and debris into the equipment at the recycling center in south Bexar County, preventing further inflows that resulted in the spill.

No adverse impacts are expected since the spill has been heavily diluted by stormwater, SAWS said.

SAWS would like to remind residents that grease, wipes, and debris are a major cause of sewer spills. The utility recently launched an ad campaign to remind people that what they put down the drain or toilet clogs up lines.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

