Heavy rains cause sewer spill at SAWS water recycling center

SAN ANTONIO – Recent heavy rains contributed to a sewer spill that caused some damage Wednesday night at the Steven M. Clouse Water Recycling Center.

According to the San Antonio Water System, rushing floodwaters flushed a massive ball of grease and debris into the equipment at the recycling center in south Bexar County, preventing further inflows that resulted in the spill.

No adverse impacts are expected since the spill has been heavily diluted by stormwater, SAWS said.

SAWS would like to remind residents that grease, wipes, and debris are a major cause of sewer spills. The utility recently launched an ad campaign to remind people that what they put down the drain or toilet clogs up lines.

