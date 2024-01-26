It’s ‘sick kids season.’ Here’s how to manage.

SAN ANTONIO – Sniffling noses, sore throats, fevers — winter is “sick kid season.”

Health care facilities are overwhelmed as families deal with the triple threat of respiratory illnesses: flu, RSV and COVID-19.

Basics go a long way to help keep children healthy. Show them how to wash their hands properly. That means scrubbing for 20 seconds when they get home, after using the bathroom, and before eating.

“While there’s no magic way to keep your kids from ever getting sick, there are some other things you can do to better the odds, such as keeping their vaccinations up to date,” said Consumer Reports’ Kevin Loria.

That includes the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

For infants, it’s important to speak to your pediatrician about the new RSV shot, which may lessen the severity of an RSV infection.

If your child does end up getting sick, focus on making them as comfortable as possible. Kids generally need time to get better, so let your child rest.

It’s essential to keep them hydrated. And grandma was right — research suggests that chicken soup may provide relief from common cold symptoms, easing a sore throat and preventing dehydration.

As for medication, check with your doctor first. But it’s usually OK to use children’s ibuprofen or acetaminophen.

Health experts say steer clear of cough medicine because it doesn’t really work well for them and can even be dangerous. Last fall, CVS pulled some cold medicines after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said their active ingredient didn’t work.

Never ignore the signs of an emergency. If your child has a fever of 105 degrees, is showing signs of dehydration, or is having trouble breathing, take them to an ER. Any fever in newborns under two months is also an emergency.

And don’t forget: if you have a sick child, keep them home from school to keep others from getting sick. Parents and teachers will thank you.

