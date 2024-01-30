UTSA finalizing plans for April 2024 solar eclipse event

San Antonio – A total solar eclipse is coming to Texas in about two months and people are making plans on where they will watch it including UTSA students and staff.

The university is working with city leaders to host an event for the public and they are finalizing their plans.

“The eclipse is going to be an incredible event. We had just like the appetizer in October which was so called annular or ring of fire eclipse. The total eclipse is going to be far better,” said Chris Packham, UTSA professor of Astrophysics.

During this solar eclipse, the sun is covered for several minutes making it appear dark outside.

Packham said when viewing the eclipse keep yourself safe by wearing solar eclipse glasses.

“These glasses block out most of the energy of the sun and allows you to see the eclipse safely. So in the phases before totality, you must be using these and after totality,” Packham.

Many people will be coming to our hometowns to get a view of this total solar eclipse.

“This is an incredibly exciting time not just for me personally, but also for central Texas in general. I’ve got friends of mine from Del Rio all the way to Fort Worth tell me about how exciting they are for this opportunity to see the eclipse,” said Mason Leist, Graduate Research Assistant at UTSA.

The KSAT Weather team will have complete coverage on April 8th and leading up to the big day.