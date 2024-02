DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas – The “Take Our Border Back” convoy is holding a rally Thursday in Central Texas.

The group said it wants to peacefully protest in Dripping Springs to call on the U.S. government to secure the border with Mexico.

The convoy has traveled through nine states over the past two and a half days.

Group leaders said they want to express concerns about border security and its impact on local communities.

