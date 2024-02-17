49º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

18-wheeler overturns on South Side exit ramp

The accident happened at the Highway 90 to Interstate 35 exit ramp

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: South Side, San Antonio
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Highway 90 to Interstate 35 exit ramp. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler lost control and fell over on an exit ramp towards the South Side.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Highway 90 to Interstate 35 exit ramp.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email