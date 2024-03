(Richard Drew, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Facebook, Instagram and Threads were down for many users Tuesday morning.

The social media sites are owned by Meta.

The website Down Detector shows that hundreds of thousands of people reported issues with the social media sites shortly after 9 a.m.

Meta’s reporting site showed “major disruptions” for the Meta Admin Center as well as WhatsApp, another app owned by the company.

Many users are reporting that they’re unable to log in.