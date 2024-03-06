59º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Woman rescued from house fire runs away before being treated for smoke inhalation, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 4:20 a.m. in 700 block of North Colorado Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, San Antonio, West Side
The fire was called in around 4:20 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of North Colorado Street, not far from Perez Street and just west of downtown. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a woman who was rescued from a house fire ran away before being treated for smoke inhalation early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in around 4:20 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of North Colorado Street, not far from Perez Street and just west of downtown.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames inside what appeared to be a vacant, single-story home. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said they did, however, rescue a woman from the back of the house who had smoke inhalation, but she ran away. EMS was going to help, but they never got a chance to treat her.

The cause of the house fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter