Woman rescued from house fire runs away before being treated for smoke inhalation, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say a woman who was rescued from a house fire ran away before being treated for smoke inhalation early Wednesday morning.

The fire was called in around 4:20 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of North Colorado Street, not far from Perez Street and just west of downtown.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames inside what appeared to be a vacant, single-story home. They managed to put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said they did, however, rescue a woman from the back of the house who had smoke inhalation, but she ran away. EMS was going to help, but they never got a chance to treat her.

The cause of the house fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given. The investigation is ongoing.