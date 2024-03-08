New exhibit at Witte Museum offers up-close look at space exploration, real NASA artifacts

SAN ANTONIO – This spring break, you can have an up-close look at space exploration at a new exhibit at the Witte Museum.

Guests can explore real NASA artifacts at the “Surviving Space: Astronauts and Asteroids” exhibit.

“I think things like this exhibit will help to inspire kids who want to be astronauts,” Dr. Thomas Adams, chief curator at the Witte Museum said.

The new exhibit will spark curiosity and creativity.

The exhibit shows some of the history of space exploration, including the flight suit of Dr. Ellen Ochoa, who was the first Hispanic woman to travel into space.

The museum is also partnering with other organizations to bring different items to the exhibit.

“We’re also partnering with Space Center Houston, who has loaned us actual material that actually went into space. So we have examples of food, first aid kits, toiletries that people would have taken into space,” Adams said.

The museum also partnered with Southwest Research Institute that is actively involved in creating technology and equipment that goes out in space.

“The latest project going into Bennu, which is an asteroid where we landed, actually collected some of that material, but they were able with instrumentation, collect enough information to create 3D models of these asteroids,” Adams said.

The exhibit has several interactive stations, where you have to work as a team to complete a mission.

It will be open until September 2, 2024.