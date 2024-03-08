San Antonio Zoo to reimplement one-way traffic plan ahead of spring break

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced it would reimplement a one-way traffic plan to mitigate congestion and traffic jams ahead of spring break.

The plan will create a two-lane loop accessible from several streets near the zoo.

One-way traffic flow will begin on March 9 and run daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 17.

The zoo said the plan is subject to change depending on traffic and inclement weather.

North St. Mary’s will be open normally before and after the allotted times. Alvin Street along Stadium Drive will be open the entire time.

The public can call 311 to report any questions or concerns to the city. For zoo-related concerns, call 726-223-4951.