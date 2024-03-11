Clear Alert issued for missing teenager last seen near downtown

(Copyright 2024 by the Texas Department of Public Safety - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A Clear Alert has been issued for a missing teenager last seen near downtown, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials said Angel Quinonez Maldonado, 19, was last seen in the 400 block of Denver Boulevard.

Maldonado is 5 feet 10 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to TDPS.

Officials believe Maldonado was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt with “ST Engineering” on it and blue jeans.

Contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 with relevant information regarding Maldonado’s disappearance.