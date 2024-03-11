Late-night fire damages South Side home; no reported injuries, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a house fire on the city’s South Side late Sunday night.

The fire was called in just after 11 p.m. at a home in the 1000 block of West Malone Avenue, not far from Nogalitos Street and Interstate 35.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from the unoccupied house. They managed the put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the fire started in the back of the home and made its way to the attic. There were reports of homeless staying at the house, but nobody was inside the home.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team has since been called in to help determine the cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $30,000.