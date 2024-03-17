Suspect blocked in by another vehicle shoots woman in Southtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A minor fender bender was the precursor to a shooting in a Southtown parking lot, San Antonio police said.

Officers said they received a call of a shooting in progress around 3 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Applewhite Street and East Fest Street. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound in her leg with a witness.

According to SAPD’s initial investigation, the victim was driving her vehicle with the witness in the passenger seat. The victim parked her vehicle on the street, which happened to block the suspect’s vehicle parked in a restaurant’s parking area.

Police said the suspect was a passenger in the other vehicle, a white Mazda, when that driver backed up and struck the victim’s vehicle on the passenger side.

After the fender bender, SAPD said the suspect got out of the vehicle’s passenger seat, got into an argument with the witness from the victim’s vehicle and pulled out a weapon.

The suspect fired the weapon multiple times in the direction of the victim and the eventual witness, who searched for cover on the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle, police said. The victim, who SAPD identified as a 21-year-old woman, was struck by one of the bullets in the right leg.

Police said the suspect and the suspect vehicle’s driver left the scene. If caught, San Antonio police said the suspect would face at least one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As of Sunday morning, the victim’s condition has not been updated by SAPD.