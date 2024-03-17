Target officially unveils new self-checkout process at stores nationwide

FILE - A person heads into a Target store Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Lakewood, Colo. The company is slated to announce fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, hours before it holds its annual meeting with investors and analysts. The results and executive comments should offer more clues on shopper behavior in a still tough economic environment. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

MINNEAPOLIS – “Target runs” are set to look more like “Target sprints.”

Target, one of the largest grocery chains in the United States, announced Thursday that it is making changes to how customers use its self-checkout kiosks.

The change, which went into effect Sunday, includes the introduction of what the company calls Express Self-Checkout. From now on, shoppers can only bring a maximum of 10 items to a self-checkout machine at most of its nearly 2,000 stores across the country.

The company said it tested out Express Self-Checkout at about 200 of its stores late last year and found self-checkout times were estimated to be twice as fast for customers than self-checkout times at its other stores.

Target said it also surveyed customers for their thoughts on Express Self-Checkout during last year’s trial period. Respondents told the chain that their “overall checkout experience was better.”

Among other changes now in effect is the company having more traditional checkout lanes with cashiers open to accommodate customers with a fuller shopping cart.