Warrants issued for suspect in fatal shooting at Port Aransas Beach

Francisco Espinoza, 27, was allegedly the shooter on the night of March 12 where one person was killed and another was hospitalized

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Port Aransas, Crime, Shooting
If you have any information regarding Francisco Espinoza’s whereabouts, please contact Port Aransas PD at (361) 749-6241. (Copyright 2024 by the Port Aransas Police Department- All rights reserved.)

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – The Port Aransas Police Department has issued two arrest warrants for a suspect accused of a fatal shooting at the Port Aransas Beach from last week, according to KRIS 6 News.

Francisco Espinoza, 27, was allegedly the shooter on the night of March 12 where one person was killed and another was hospitalized, Port Aransas South Jetty reported.

KRIS 6 News said the first warrant is for the alleged murder of Christopher Welder, which is a first-degree felony. The second warrant issued is for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The second warrant is for the shooting of a 19-year-old man from Alice, Texas. He’s expected to survive and recover, according to Port Aransas South Jetty.

If you have any information regarding Espinoza’s whereabouts, please contact Port Aransas PD at (361) 749-6241.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

