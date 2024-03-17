Warrants issued for suspect in fatal shooting at Port Aransas Beach

If you have any information regarding Francisco Espinoza’s whereabouts, please contact Port Aransas PD at (361) 749-6241.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – The Port Aransas Police Department has issued two arrest warrants for a suspect accused of a fatal shooting at the Port Aransas Beach from last week, according to KRIS 6 News.

Francisco Espinoza, 27, was allegedly the shooter on the night of March 12 where one person was killed and another was hospitalized, Port Aransas South Jetty reported.

KRIS 6 News said the first warrant is for the alleged murder of Christopher Welder, which is a first-degree felony. The second warrant issued is for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

The second warrant is for the shooting of a 19-year-old man from Alice, Texas. He’s expected to survive and recover, according to Port Aransas South Jetty.

