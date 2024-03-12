Man dies after being shot in the chest at Port Aransas Beach, police say

Law Enforcement investment is a part of the Harris County Bonds package before voters in November.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – One man has died, and another was seriously injured after being shot on the beach in Port Aransas.

The shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. Monday near Marker 42 as officials were moving a large crowd of people.

According to the Port Aransas Police Department, officers heard gunshots in the crowd and then found a 22-year-old man from Ingleside, Texas suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

As more officers responded to the scene, police said another victim, a 19-year-old from Alice, was found with at least one gunshot wound to the stomach.

Both victims were transported to Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi. The man from Ingleside was later pronounced dead and the teenager is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators believe the suspect was last seen driving a grey or silver BMW with dark rims.

This is a developing story.