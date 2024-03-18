Home Depot to open San Antonio-area distribution center

SAN ANTONIO – To bolster its service to professional builders and contractors, Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) is building a distribution center in the area.

The Georgia-based home improvement retail chain announced Thursday that it would build four centers for professional-grade customers around North America. Besides San Antonio, the company is targeting Detroit, Los Angeles and Toronto.

In the cards is a 400,000-square-foot center in Elmendorf, a suburb on the southeastern edge of Bexar County, at 15720 Old Corpus Christi Road. The company told the Business Journal that it expects to hire 75 to 100 employees.

As part of its “pro ecosystem,” the distribution center will hold bulk quantities of lumber, roofing materials, insulation and other items in heavy use in the construction industry. The company says that each distribution center will have products tailored to each individual market, as well as a dedicated sales team.

“Pros need a partner with the right product, depth of product, fulfillment capabilities, sales support and management tools to help them get their jobs done,” Senior Vice President of Outside Sales Chip Devine of The Home Depot said in a press release. “Over the last several years, we have been investing to deliver a faster, more convenient, differentiated experience for our pros. Our distribution network is one piece of the comprehensive pro ecosystem we’re building to better meet the needs of this important customer.”

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.