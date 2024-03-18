Taste of the Southside Festival: Empowering education and community unity

SAN ANTONIO – Scheduled for Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14, 2024, the Taste of the Southside festival is not just a celebration of culture and entertainment but also a powerful force for education and community empowerment. Hosted by Por Vida Academy, a charter high school dedicated to accessible education for underserved students, this event is set to make a lasting impact on San Antonio’s Southside.

The festival’s primary goal is to raise critical funds to support education programs and break generational cycles in the Southside community. With over 20,000 attendees expected to participate, the festival promises a weekend filled with entertainment, art, food, and community engagement.

Recommended Videos

. (Taste of the Southside)

Chaired by prominent Southside leaders such as April Monterrosa, publisher and editor of Live from the Southside, Danielle Espinoza, CEO of Lustrous Public Relations, and Chris Espinoza and David Martinez, owners of Texas Sugar Daddies Catering and Bakery, the festival is backed by a dedicated team passionate about making a difference in their community.

April Monterrosa shared, “From humble beginnings to heartfelt connections, this event has become a beacon of unity for our Southside community and beyond. Witnessing families come together in joyous support of Por Vida Academy has been an honor that fills me with immense gratitude and pride.”

Danielle Espinoza emphasized the festival’s significance in empowering education and transforming lives. “Taste of the Southside is more than just a festival; it is a celebration of hope, opportunity, and empowerment. Por Vida Academy is a beacon of hope, providing a pathway to student success in our community.”

The festival features diverse activities, including live entertainment from headliners like DJ Kane and AJ Castillo, local cuisine, and a Kid’s Zone with free activities, rides, face painting, and more. With a general admission fee of $5 and free entry for children 12 and under, the event aims to be inclusive and accessible to all.

Attendees can look forward to a packed schedule of performances:

Saturday, April 13 | 11:30 am – 10:00 pm

11:45 am | Opening Ceremonies

12:00 pm – 2:00 pm | DJ Axe6

2:30 pm – 4:00 pm | The Bongo Katz

4:30 pm – 6:00 pm | Los de la Cumbia

6:30 pm – 8:00 pm | Celcius Band

8:30 pm – 10:00 pm | DJ Kane

Sunday, April 14 | 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

11:00 am-1:00 pm | DJ Jesse

3:30 pm – 5:00 pm | Munoz Bros.

5:30 pm – 7:00 pm | Los Desperadoz

7:30 pm – 9:00 pm | AJ Castillo

Sponsored by Community First Health Plans, Live from the Southside, Lustrous Public Relations, and others, the Taste of the Southside festival is a collaborative effort to support education and community development initiatives.

Por Vida Academy, as the driving force behind the festival, exemplifies its commitment to providing students with knowledge, self-respect, and lifelong skills. Through academic, social, and emotional support, the academy strives for the success of every student, embodying the festival’s theme of empowerment and hope.

For more information about the event and its schedule, visit tasteofthesouthside.org or follow @TasteoftheSouthside on Facebook and Instagram.

Join us in celebrating education, unity, and the vibrant spirit of the Southside community at the Taste of the Southside festival!

This article initially appeared on Live from the Southside.