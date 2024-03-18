VIDEO: Deputies chase teen gunman on Florida beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Florida – A video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies chasing a teenager accused of pulling a gun in a crowd of spring breakers.

It happened on Thursday afternoon after deputies heard beachgoers yelling that someone had a gun.

The deputies drew their guns and commanded the teen to drop his. Instead, the teen ran away and headed into the water.

The teen threw his gun and a black bag into the water and eventually surrendered.

Investigators said they found 20 small plastic bags filled with marijuana inside the teen’s bag.

“What I have here is a little desperado out of Orange County. Armed. Decides to come to our beach because he’s here to sell drugs,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood told News 6.

Felixander Solis-Guzman is now facing charges of firearm possession by a minor, improper exhibition of a firearm, resisting a law enforcement officer, sale of marijuana, commission of a second-degree felony with a weapon, two counts of tampering with evidence, and three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, News 6 reported. He will be prosecuted as an adult.

In addition, the teen was arrested on seven active no-bond warrants out of Orange County, including armed robbery and violation of probation, deputies said.