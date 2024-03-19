Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Kerr County Jail cell

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A female inmate in the Kerr County Jail was pronounced dead Monday after being found unresponsive in her cell, according to the sheriff’s office.

After being found unresponsive in her cell, deputies performed lifesaving measures on Deanetta Racquel Vincent and called emergency medical services.

Vincent was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her cause and manner of death are unknown, pending autopsy reports.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the jail death.