56º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Kerr County Jail cell

Cause and manner of death are unknown, pending autopsy results

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Kerr County, Kerr County Jail, Kerr County Sheriff's Office
Photo by RDNE Stock project (Pexels.com)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A female inmate in the Kerr County Jail was pronounced dead Monday after being found unresponsive in her cell, according to the sheriff’s office.

After being found unresponsive in her cell, deputies performed lifesaving measures on Deanetta Racquel Vincent and called emergency medical services.

Recommended Videos

Vincent was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her cause and manner of death are unknown, pending autopsy reports.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the jail death.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter