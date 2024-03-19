Man injured after driving off road and crashing into trees, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A man driving on the far West Side went off the road and crashed into some bushes and trees overnight, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Alamo Parkway and Crockett Way, not far from Wiseman Boulevard and just outside Loop 1604.

According to deputies, the man was traveling on Alamo Parkway when, for an unknown reason, he kept going off the road and into the brush near the roadway.

Deputies said the man sustained several injuries during the crash and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. His condition is not currently known.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Arcadan EMS responded to the call.

No other vehicles were involved, BCSO said.