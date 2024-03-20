64º
Group of children dubbed ‘little rascals’ arrested for robbing Wells Fargo bank, FBI says

Two of the suspects were arrested after their parents allegedly noticed them in the security footage and contacted law enforcement

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

HOUSTON – A trio of suspected bank robbers dubbed “little rascals” are in custody, according to FBI Houston.

The three boys are accused of robbing a Wells Fargo in the 10200 block of North Freeway.

“They are 11, 12, and 16-year-old boys charged locally with robbery by threat. Because they are juveniles, their names, and no additional details will be released,” FBI Houston said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to KPRC 2, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, the group of suspects demanded cash from a bank teller.

FBI Houston posted three pictures of the suspects when the robbery happened on March 14.

“Recognize these ‘little rascals?’ Believe it or not, they just robbed the Wells Fargo at 10261 North Freeway. If you know who and where they are contact police immediately or @crimestophou at 713-222-TIPS,” the post said.

Two of the suspects were arrested after their parents allegedly noticed them in the security footage and contacted law enforcement, according to CNN.

Officials have not released how much money was stolen from the robbery.

