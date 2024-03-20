Home to be demolished after large fire on South Side

Firefighters respond to a house fire on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in the 300 block of Hawthorne St.

SAN ANTONIO – A vacant home on the South Side is slated for demolition after a large fire on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Hawthorne St., just east of Interstate 35.

Recommended Videos

According to an SAFD battalion chief, firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof. The next-door neighbors were evacuated as a precaution, and their homes had minor damage.

The fire was extinguished without injuries.

A neighbor told SAFD that the house had been vacant for years, but they believed homeless people were taking shelter there.

The house had no utilities connected.

The estimated cost of damage is $85,000 but SAFD called out a city crew to demolish the home as soon as possible for safety.