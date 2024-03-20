64º
Home to be demolished after large fire on South Side

No injuries were reported

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Firefighters respond to a house fire on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in the 300 block of Hawthorne St. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A vacant home on the South Side is slated for demolition after a large fire on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Hawthorne St., just east of Interstate 35.

According to an SAFD battalion chief, firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof. The next-door neighbors were evacuated as a precaution, and their homes had minor damage.

The fire was extinguished without injuries.

A neighbor told SAFD that the house had been vacant for years, but they believed homeless people were taking shelter there.

The house had no utilities connected.

The estimated cost of damage is $85,000 but SAFD called out a city crew to demolish the home as soon as possible for safety.

