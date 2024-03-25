Hays CISD identifies 5-year-old boy killed in school bus crash with concrete truck

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas – The Hays Consolidated Independent School District has identified a 5-year-old student who was killed in a bus crash on Friday.

Ulises Rodriguez Montoya was a student at Tom Green Elementary in Buda. He was among 44 students riding in a bus when it rolled over at around 2 p.m. in western Bastrop County.

Authorities said a cement truck veered into the bus as the students returned from a field trip to the Bastrop Zoo. Eleven adults were also on board.

“Ulises was a child who was filled with a lot of happiness and he often shared it with others,” Naira (Dina) Solís Shears, his pre-K bilingual teacher, said in a news release. “He had a talent for drawing and his favorite thing to draw was dinosaurs. He could almost completely spell the word dinosaur, which demonstrates how smart he was. He always had a dinosaur drawn on all of the assignments he turned in. He liked to tell stories and shared many with his friends and family. Above all – he was a loving child.”

The release added that his family is grateful for the community’s support. They are asking for privacy at this time.

A memorial service and funeral for Ulises are pending.

A man driving a Dodge Charger behind the bus was killed when his car struck the back of the vehicle. He was identified as 33-year-old Ryan Wallace, of Bastrop, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

According to the Associated Press, four people in critical condition were airlifted from the crash site. Six others with potentially serious injuries were transported by ambulance, said Kevin Parker, division chief of Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

An ambulance bus transported about 10 other patients to a children’s hospital with minor injuries, Parker said.

On Friday, Superintendent Eric Wright said a total of 51 were injured, including the bus driver.

“This is a horrible and tragic day for our school district,” Wright said.

The bus didn’t have seatbelts because it was a 2011 model, Tim Savoy, a Hays school district spokesperson, told the newspaper. New buses have been fitted with belts since 2017, he said.