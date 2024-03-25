Two hospitalized after crashing into tree on Northwest Side, SAPD says

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, and her daughter suffered minor injuries, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO – A mother and her 12-year-old daughter were hospitalized after a car accident on the Northwest Side, San Antonio police say.

The accident happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Floyd Curl Drive and Hamilton Wolfe.

Recommended Videos

Police said the driver, 36, crashed into a tree with her daughter in the passenger seat. Witnesses told police they were racing another vehicle.

The alleged other vehicle, described as black colored, did not remain on the scene after the accident, SAPD said.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries, and her daughter suffered minor injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story.