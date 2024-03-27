55º
5 detained after car chase leads to fiery crash on West Side

Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over near Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A car chase ended in a crash on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at US Highway 90 and Military Drive West on the West Side. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Five people were detained after a chase in West Bexar County led to a fiery car crash overnight.

The incident started at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 10500 block of Rhyder Ridge, near Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.

A BCSO report states that patrol deputies spotted a suspicious vehicle with possible car burglars inside.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle but it did not pull over, according to BCSO. A passenger began to brandish a firearm at deputies and a pursuit started.

The chase continued until the vehicle crashed at US Highway 90 and Military Drive West on the West Side.

The car then caught on fire, deputies said. All the occupants were removed from the car and five people were detained.

