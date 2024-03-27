Suspect arrested for robbing, assaulting man on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was arrested after tying a man up and robbing him on the West Side, San Antonio police say.

The robbery happened on March 3, 2024, in the 9600 block of Barlow Village.

According to court records, Dakota Childs, 23, planned to rob the victim with Corina Guevara.

Police said the victim went to Guevara’s grandmother’s house without knowing Childs was there waiting with a handgun.

Guevara and Childs forced the victim to the ground and tied him up before taking his money, phone and keys, according to police.

Authorities said when the victim was able to remove the blindfold and cords wrapped around his hands, he began fighting with Childs.

Childs ended up stabbing the victim in the face, causing serious injuries, the affidavit said. The victim eventually jumped out of a bedroom window and escaped.

Through further investigation, the affidavit said Childs admitted to his father that he and Guevara planned to rob the victim.

Childs is being charged with aggravated robbery and remains in Bexar County Jail on a $100,000 bond, according to court documents.