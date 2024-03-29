Gas price increase hits brakes ahead of Easter weekend

SAN ANTONIO – There’s some good news for San Antonio-area drivers ahead of the Easter holiday as gas price increases are hitting the brakes for the weekend.

San Antonio and Bexar County drivers filling up are paying around $3.01 for regular unleaded. That’s 14 cents less than a week ago Friday.

Drivers in Comal and Guadalupe counties are paying an average of $3.03 a gallon. Kendall is at $3.05 and Medina County is at $3.10.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.16 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas. That price is 2 cents less than a week ago.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $3.32 per gallon while drivers in Tyler are paying the least at $3 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.54.

Analysts from AAA Texas report that demand for gasoline fell slightly week over week as spring break travel is coming to an end. Meanwhile, gasoline supplies have increased.

Price fluctuations remain possible as the switchover to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline will take place in the coming weeks, according to AAA Texas.